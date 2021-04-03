On the debut episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Waltman discussed his experience at the Hall of Fame ceremony early this week, which was taped and will be released on Peacock and the WWE Network next Tuesday. Waltman is being inducted as part of the NWO, he was also previously inducted as a member of DX.

“They flew us in the night before. We took the COVID test, and then they had us up and out at 7 a.m.,” Waltman said. “We were at the building since 8:00 am. It was a little rough, especially coming from the west coast and having the time difference, my body is all screwed up. I got a little bit of jet lag right now actually.

“We did a lot of sitting around for a while, and then once things started going, they went quick. We started taking the pictures [and] doing the rehearsal. The rehearsal, it was just walking through to get positions. If you flubbed your line or whatever, you could just redo it. ‘Take two’ and then do it again, and they chop it up. They’re the best at that. No one’s better than the WWE at that. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to know that I did “take two” more than once during the speech (Waltman laughs).

“I wanted to make sure I got to thank my wife, Angela, and the kids. I couldn’t wait to say thank you to my family and get that out of the way. It was like, ‘oh my God, I hope they don’t take exception to that.'”

The last Hall of Fame ceremony in 2019 was one of the rare ceremonies that didn’t feature inductors for every Hall of Fame inductee. D-Generation X and Harlem Heat were the only inductees that did not have an individual that inducted them. Waltman revealed if this was the case for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony as well.

“There were none. In 2019, I don’t think there were any then either,” Waltman recalled. “Jerry Lawler was out there hosting like you normally would, and then it would go to a video package. It was almost like the video package was the induction.”

Waltman is now part of a group of two-time WWE Hall of Famers that includes Flair, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. However, Waltman is inducted as part of factions in DX and the NWO. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and co-host of Pro Wrestling 4 Life asked Waltman about the idea of him possibly being the only three-time WWE Hall of Famer if he were to be inducted as a solo star.

“Okay, you and everyone, not everyone everyone, but so many other people keep bringing that up, and I’ve stated it over and over again. The last thing I want to do is go out there by myself in front of all those people and give an induction speech,” Waltman admitted. “I’m happy with these two right here (Holds up HOF plaques). There are so many people — yeah, it sounds great, three-time or whatever. There’s so many people that deserve to be in the Hall of Fame that will never make it because there’s only so many slots per year. Let somebody else have it man. I get sick of myself.”

