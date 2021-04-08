On episode two of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with pro wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr. Before the interview, Waltman chatted about the build up to WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley breaking Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin away from The Hurt Business has been a controversial decision. Many Hurt Business members disagree with the decision as well as fans and other WWE Hall of Famers. Waltman gave his thoughts on WWE’s controversial creative decision.

“I just don’t get it man. I just don’t understand the reasoning behind it,” Waltman admitted. “They’re great just in general, Cedric and Shelton, but this really was a shot in the arm for them. I’m not a fan of it. I get it. It’s not my show. I’m not the writers. I’m not the boss. Different people have different visions. I’m not a fan of the decision, and from what I gather, most people involved weren’t.”

Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Waltman explained why he feels McIntyre needs to defeat Lashley and take the title at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

“It might have been in the plans the whole time, and sometimes plans change,” Waltman noted. “I wouldn’t just automatically assume what’s going to happen at WrestleMania between those two because I think this whole Bobby Lashley – Hurt Business title run has been a success.

“The only problem is when you set Drew up to where he has to come through and then he doesn’t… it might take some of the wind out of his sails. Kind of like when Lex [Luger] didn’t come through at SummerSlam ’93, that hurt [him]. He needed to [win], so I don’t know if this is an exact comparison, but it might be an issue if Drew doesn’t come through.”

It should be noted that Waltman will welcome Luger to Pro Wrestling 4 Life next Thursday.

