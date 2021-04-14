You can now add Stephanie McMahon to the list of wrestling talent and personalities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. WWE’s Chief Brand Officer announced on Twitter today that she is received her second shot and is now fully vaccinated.

“Officially fully #vaccinated (peace sign) and one step closer to getting back to all the things I’ve missed the past 12+ months! #COVID19” Stephanie tweeted out.

McMahon is at least the third person affiliated with WWE in recent months to at least start the process of getting vaccinated. Mick Foley announced on Twitter eleven days ago he had received his first shot, while WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash got his first shot a month ago. WWE Doctor Chris Amann was the first known WWE employee to get the vaccine, receiving his first shot back in January.

The WWE has felt the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to talent cutbacks last year, along with at least three outbreaks occurring. The latest was reported to have occurred in January. In recent weeks WWE has encouraged its fanbase to get one of the three vaccines with PSA’s featuring Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Montez Ford and new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

As of this time it is unknown how many onscreen WWE talents have received either of the vaccines.