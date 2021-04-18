On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon came on to talk about the current state of WWE and the future. Simmons had been under the impression that Vince was stuck at home during the pandemic, but Stephanie pointed out that was wrong.

“He wasn’t trapped. He continued to travel every week,” Stephanie noted. “We never stopped producing television. So every week, live, he would fly down to Orlando and produce the shows from the Performance Center. He never stopped. I think he’d go crazy [sitting at home], crazier.”

Simmons asked Stephanie how her father has changed since the ’90s. She talked about her dynamic with her father.

“He’s grown a lot, I think, as a person. A lot of things are still the same, and he still trains at midnight after he’s finished working, if he’s done working at that time,” Stephanie said. “He still just drives forward no matter what. He is totally inappropriate most of the time. He’s the best, and he’s always been an amazing father.

“It’s funny because I call him ‘Vince’ in business but ‘dad’ at home, and when I’m doing interviews, it’s sometimes awkward to transition that way, but it’s helpful because there is Vince, my boss, and there is my dad. They are different, but I think he’s really himself just a little more seasoned, a little a little older. He would say he looks a little bit different, which of course he does, but he’s still the same Vince.”

A Twitter thread went viral last year that was filled with Vince stories. Stephanie confirmed a few of those including Vince hating when someone nods, and he revealed a unique food combination that Vince enjoyed back in the ’80s.

“It’s true because he feels like it influences the room,” Stephanie revealed. “If someone’s talking and someone starts nodding, you’re going to influence the room one way or the other. You shouldn’t influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary, and he cannot control it.

“He hates sneezing. I think it’s really anyone [sneezing] but especially when it’s him. He really is so clean [with his diet]. He will get into some junk. Back in the ’80s, he used to love — this is gross. This is just nasty. He would eat Oreos with squeezed cheese, that easy cheese that came out of a can. Cheese in a can just sounds bad anyway, and he would put that on Oreo cookies and eat a bag of it.”

Vince is currently 75 years old. Simmons asked Stephanie is doctors or anyone around him has asked him to slow down as he gets older.

“Anybody who tries to tell him he shouldn’t do something, it only makes him want to do it more,” Stephanie stated. “That’s just the truth of it, and he is going to go as hard as he possibly can for as long as he possibly can, and maybe he’s the ultimate workhorse in that regard.”

