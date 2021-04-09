Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels were part of the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” night two post-game media call. They addressed the recovery of the NXT UK Championship belt this week. A fan had contacted WWE upon realizing they had bought the real belt, and in return WWE sent a replica belt with the autographs of Triple H, Michaels and WALTER.

The belt had originally been stolen back in December 2019, and WALTER received a new title belt a month later.

“WALTER is chopping people at this moment in time all across the UK trying to find who stole that title. So there’s a lot of red, bloody chests in Europe right now,” Triple H joked. “When he finds out who did it, whoa boy.

“No, it was pretty cool,” Michaels expressed. “It was actually a pretty cool story to hear, and again, it’s funny because WALTER, he mentioned it the other day, and he was talking about how cool he thought it was, and and then of course, they signed it.

“They got the one that was stolen back, and then they made one with different plates on it or maybe customized. To be honest, I didn’t really get to look at it that closely,” Triple H admitted. “But WALTER asked me to sign it, which is part of the deal of sending it to the guy. I’m not sure exactly how the exact story went, but like Shawn said, pretty cool story that they were able to recover that.

“I’ve never had mine stolen, but back in the day that’s why all the guys carried the title. We all had little Halliburton’s,” Michaels noted. “Back then, you could check them through the machine at the airport. You always carried it on you most of the time, even me, I don’t think I ever lost one, which is pretty amazing incredible.”

