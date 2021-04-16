Tonight on Impact Wrestling, the company announced three more matches for Rebellion on Sunday, April 25.

The first match announced will be an additional title match with Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner. Originally, Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore was going to give Grace and Jazz this title shot opportunity. But Jazz turned it down just after she announced her in-ring retirement from the industry. Jazz did inform D’Amore that she has a partner in mind for Grace but didn’t say who just yet.

The second match will see James Storm, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack colliding against Violent By Design in eight-man tag team action. This past Saturday, in the main event of Hardcore Justice, VBD dominated the Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Edwards and Mack in an eight-man, Hardcore War match. In the beginning, Tommy Dreamer was supposed to join forces and lead Swann, Edwards and Mack, but he was viciously attacked before the match. Tonight, Edwards assumed it was VBD who did it, so he called them out to face him and Mack.

The leader of VBD, Eric Young, informed Edwards and Mack that he nor his team had anything to do with Dreamer’s attack. Still not believing his story, Edwards and Mack fought VBD. James Storm and Chris Sabin came out to even the odds for Edwards and Mack. Storm proposed that all eight men should duke it out next Sunday, especially after VBD violently attacked his friend and former tag partner, Chris Harris.

Lastly, “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan will finally get to sink his teeth into a Last Man Standing match with “The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air” Trey Miguel.

Since Miguel returned to Impact, Callihan has been calling him a passionless wrestler. In turn, Callihan offered a helping hand to Miguel to assist him in finding his passion again. Rejecting his offer, Miguel found himself on the receiving end of a chair attack on tonight’s show. Callihan has tried everything to extend an olive branch to the rising star, but Miguel thinks he can do this all on his own without any mentors. Can Miguel prove Callihan wrong next Sunday?

Below is the updated card for Rebellion:

Title Vs. Title Match:

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis)

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb)

Impact X-Division Championship:

Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace & TBA

Last Man Standing:

Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner & Rhino) vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards & Willie Mack

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Rebellion is available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view on Sunday, April 25. You can purchase the event at this link.

-Tonight, former TNA Knockout and inaugural Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde released another ad for her soon-to-be return to Impact. The current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo had something to say about the former champion’s return.

Purrazzo wrote, “Hello @RealTaylorWilde … welcome to The Age of the #Virtuosa.”

Below is the message from Purrazzo, which includes Wilde’s original announcement.