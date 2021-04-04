Earlier today at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay became the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Kota Ibushi in the main event.

After the match, Ospreay posted a photo of himself with The United Empire (and the newest addition) with the caption, “Best in the World.”

Ospreay also posted a photo from years ago at Revolution Pro Wrestling when he faced off against AJ Styles. Styles retweeted Ospreay and sent him congratulations on his big victory.

“It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion.”

Much like Styles once did, Ospreay currently holds the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and RevPro British Heavyweight Championship.

Ospreay is likely to be challenged next by Shingo Takagi, if he’s able to retain the title, Kazuchika Okada is next in line.

It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion. https://t.co/aMdFjfEaxw — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) April 4, 2021