Triple H gave props to a bunch of WWE Superstars after their respective performances at last night’s WrestleMania 37.

In the main event, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Being with Belair since the start, Triple congratulated the new champ.

“Sept 4, 2017. #WWEMYC “this is just the beginning.” April 10, 2021. #WrestleMania “still just getting started.” Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE, the NEW #SmackDown Women’s Champion!”

Triple H also called Banks a “general” in another tweet to her. He also gave props to everyone involved in Bad Bunny and Damian Priest beating The Miz and John Morrison.

“@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome,” Triple H wrote about Bad Bunny. “His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans. He has truly earned all of our #Respect!”

“What a night indeed,” Triple H responded to Priest. “The rock star you’ve always been, finally ready for the world to see. Excited to see you set @WWE ablaze!!!! #WrestleMania”

In regards to Miz and Morrison:

“Every hero needs a villain…and @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison are among the best,” Triple H wrote. “…terrible music skills and all!

