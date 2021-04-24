Triple H was on a recent episode of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. Triple H was asked if there’s anyone in WWE he would want to step in the ring with for one more WrestleMania match.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of guys,” Triple H admitted. “When you’ve done this for this long, and even for Shawn [Michaels], as we’re here doing all this, there’s absolutely no way that you don’t look at certain talent and go, ‘I would have loved to have got in the ring with him.’ It’s your instinct, and it’s part of the reason why you spot talent and you think, ‘Oh, this talent is really good.’ It’s the same thing. What you’re looking for, how they handle the crowd, all those bits and pieces and what you do and then of course, there are certain ones that would be better suited to your style than that others

“So there’s definitely guys. I hate when people ask me that to say, ‘Just give me a couple,’ because I feel like you say a couple and then people are like, ‘Why didn’t you say me?’ I would like it to be somebody that I don’t have [a history with’. If I was to go and do one big — I said this in an interview. If I was able to, and this would be a big if because of the time challenge of it, be able to go to different markets and be able to wrestle there. And do one world tour where you go to the big venues and try not to get injured. And go to Japan, go to The O2 in London and all these different arenas. Go to The Garden one more time. Go to Chicago one more time. Go to LA one more time. Do these big things. Mexico City.

“Have those moments in those big arenas because to me, it’s about the different fans. It’s not about the big WrestleMania moment. If I was to do it in that manner, the people that I would want to do it with wouldn’t necessarily be — I wouldn’t be looking to do it with somebody that I had a long-term history with. I’d be looking to do it probably with somebody that was younger and getting rolling. It doesn’t even have to be younger but would be different, and a different challenge and a different thought, but again, it’s not in the front of my head. It seems to bother everybody else more than it does me.”

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon currently star on the A&E series The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures. Triple H was asked on the podcast if there are plans to place these lost treasures and other memorabilia in a physical WWE Hall of Fame.

“For me to say it’s on the way makes it sound like we’re already building it,” Triple H noted. “It is definitely something we’ve contemplated. It has to be done right. It’s funny, people go, ‘That would be fascinating to go to to see somebody’s old trunks.’ Hall of Fames like that, physical Hall of Fames and museums like that tend to be money pits and not do well because over time, people lost interest. You need to make it something more, and I think if it was interactive with technology the way that it is now.

“There are those objects and things that people can see and be wowed by, but also, there’s reasons to keep going back. I’m of the opinion that that needs to be more than a thing you go to one time and go, ‘That was neat. I saw some boots’ but more of a you got to go see this. I was there. There’s a virtual this. There’s a 3D that. There’s a technology that takes you to another level like Disney where you go see these incredible things but also have these mind-blowing experiences around WWE, and you can spend the day there.

“You can go there and meet some legends and see people doing Q and A’s and maybe it’s part of our developmental where there’s matches happening. There’s a lot of thought being put into it and a lot of being put around it. If you were to say, and it’s not, clearly, my final decision always, but if you were to say, is that something that I am bullish about doing in the future? Absolutely.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.