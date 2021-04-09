– Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rocky Romero will be bringing “Worst Podcast Ever” to Tampa, FL tonight at 10pm at Riveters Bar & Restaurant! Labeled, “Talk N Shop Excellent Live Adventure”, the evening will be “part Live Podcast, part Variety Show, part Q&A along with a Meet & Greet”, according to Gallows.

“What makes this different from a normal Meet & Greet is that, for the first time ever, we will be in character at a live event,” Gallows said. “We are bringing along the whole crew that fans are familiar with including George North, ‘Throwback’ Frankie Coverdale, Lazer, Vernon Love plus others and we expect some surprise guests as we have so many friends who will be in Tampa!”

Anderson added, “We wanted to give our fans the opportunity to witness, LIVE, the craziness of Talk N Shop a Mania.”

This event is limited and tickets are available now here. Riveters is located at 2301 N Dale Mabry Highway in the heart of Tampa. Food & alcohol will be available separate from the price of Admission.

– GCW’s Collective continues today with Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh-t at 11 am, rSpring Break – fka JJSB5 at 7pm and VxS: Lucid Dreams at 10:59 pm. All the shows are available on FITE TV at this link.

– As previously reported, MLW CEO Court Bauer has been teasing big news for the promotion. Bauer took to Twitter this week and wrote, “SIGNED.”

It’s not known exactly what the signing is, but it was reported in January that MLW was in talks with several networks regarding a second television series.