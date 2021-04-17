WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Sean Waltman believe that Chelsea Green has a bright future ahead of her.

A day after Green was released by WWE, Foley said that the promotion that is “wise enough to hire her” will be rewarded since Chelsea has “the ability to tear it down.”

Foley wrote, “@ImChelseaGreen has the ability to tear it down in any promotion wise enough to hire her.”

Waltman responded to the tweet and said, “That’s a true statement.”

Green issued an emotional statement and teased bringing back her Laurel Van Ness character in the future. Impact EVP Scott D’Amore responded to the tweet and hinted that Green could be returning to the company.

Green is presently serving her WWE non-compete clause and won’t be eligible to sign with Impact or any other promotion before July 14.

See below for the tweets:

