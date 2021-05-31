AEW Full Gear will take place from St. Louis, Missouri on November 6, 2021.

This is the first time AEW will run a pay-per-view from the Gateway City. The two previous Full Gear events took place from Baltimore, Maryland and Jacksonville, Florida, respectively. Unless anything changes, Full Gear 2021 will be AEW’s final pay-per-view event of this calendar year.

Earlier on Double or Nothing, AEW announced their next pay-per-view, All Out, would take place on September 5 from Chicago, Illinois.

