AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed recently that Double or Nothing will run at full capacity and will also feature other weekend events as well. That week’s Dynamite is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on Friday due to the NBA playoffs.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this week’s show that will be held in front of a live crowd is currently not selling well. While the show features several big matches like Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Title and Miro vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, it was noted that fans most likely are more eager to attend the bigger shows like last week’s Blood & Guts and next week’s Double or Nothing.

It was reported that last week’s Blood & Guts show was expected to have 2,500 fans, but ended up drawing 1,600 fans.

As for the the Friday Dynamite, that is expected to be a four hour event with Dark: Elevation expected to be taped in front of a live crowd for the first time in the show’s history. There is also a planned Saturday Fan Fest event as well.