The original finish for tonight’s Number One Contender Match between PAC and Orange Cassidy had to be changed after Cassidy was legit knocked out during the bout, according to PWInsider. They were initially set to wrestle for 20 minutes to a draw.

As seen in the video below, a stiff kick to the head may have rocked Cassidy. In the report it noted the sunset powerbomb to the floor may have also been the reason. Cassidy apparently wanted to get up and finish the match, but an audible was called 13 minutes in to not only stop the match, but do a quick angle to end the match in a double countout after Omega hit PAC with the belt to keep Cassidy in the PPV title match.

Tony Schiavone came out — per Tony Khan’s orders — to announce Omega would have to defend the AEW World Championship against both PAC and Cassidy at Double or Nothing on May 30.

