AEW star Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to joke that he quits the pro wrestling business because he’s tired of FTR getting jumped in line by other teams in title matches against The Young Bucks.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks successfully retained their titles against Varsity Blonds, after which Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley were named No. 1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Earlier in the night, Harwood tweeted:

Every team has gotten a Tag Team Title shot, except us. We’ve been ranked in the top 5 since we dropped the belts to the execs. If Mox & Kingston jump us in line too, I’ll quit the biz!

After Bucks vs. Kingston/Moxley was made official for Double or Nothing, Harwood tweeted:

I quit

Since The Bucks beat FTR for the titles at last year’s Full Gear, they have defended the gold against The Acclaimed, Ortiz & Santana, Chris Jericho & MJF, PAC & Rey Fenix, Matt Sydal & Mike Sydal, Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian, and most recently, the Varsity Blonds.

Harwood and his faction, The Pinnacle, will face The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing on May 30. As per the stipulation, The Inner Circle must disband if they lose the match.

See below for Harwood’s tweets: