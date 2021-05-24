AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor were in attendance for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards NBA Playoffs game on Sunday.

While Taylor was wearing a Matisse Thybulle jersey, Cassidy sported a regular Philadelphia t-shirt. The announcers didn’t recognize or acknowledge the duo during the game.

TRENT? re-tweeted a fan clip of his Best Friends stablemates at the game. He wrote, “this is good.”

Cassidy will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and PAC in a Triple Threat Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. The match was made official a few weeks back after the PAC vs. Cassidy World Title Eliminator match ended in a double count-out.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Omega and Don Callis approached Cassidy and requested him to forego his AEW World Title shot for a future opportunity against the champion. However, Cassidy ripped off a legal document handed to him by Omega. Callis then gave him another copy and told Cassidy to think things over.

See below for the clip of Cassidy and Taylor at Wells Fargo Center: