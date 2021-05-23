AEW announced earlier this month that the company would go back to touring around the country. This announcement comes on the back of Double or Nothing running at full capacity.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on how ticket sales have been going for AEW. As of right now, Double or Nothing is close to selling out but has not officially sold out yet. The few Dynamite shows before Double or Nothing were reportedly selling slowly as well.

AEW have started selling tickets for their Miami and Cedar Park, TX shows. Their Miami show is likely to sell out due to the venue allowing only 1,250 seats.

As for the Cedar Park, TX show, it is reportedly close to selling out with around 1,000 tickets left available. AEW have also announced two re-scheduled live events in St. Louis, MO and New Orleans, LA.

WWE have also announced a return to touring earlier this week in a 25-city schedule. The tour will begin on Friday, July 16 with three shows in Texas. Tickets for all three of those shows will go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11am ET.