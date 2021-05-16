WWE announced Alexa Bliss will appear at a Watch Party on WWE’s TikTok this Monday at 2 pm ET.

Bliss is scheduled to revisit her match against Randy Orton earlier this year at WWE Fastlane. This show also featured the return of The Fiend after Orton set him on fire during their Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC in December.

WWE noted Bliss’ Watch Party is set to be live from Alexa’s Playground.

Bliss (and her friend, Lilly) currently have their eye on a certain Superstar on RAW women’s division as she gears up for her next feud.