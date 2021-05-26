Recently departed WWE superstar Alexander Wolfe sat down with Joey Karni for an episode of The Angle Podcast to speak about his exit from the company. Wolfe revealed he was surprised to be released, and that the decision to let him go had been made weeks in advance.

“I was truly surprised, but I kind of had the feeling of it,” admitted Wolfe. “Because it’s pretty weird, and the reason was is I tried to figure out what the plan is for the next weeks and I [couldn’t] get ahold of somebody and they probably knew it, because what I had heard was is that it was already decided 3 weeks before but they kind of stalled and just waited 3 more weeks, eventually until something happened, I don’t know.”

Wolfe revealed some backstage plans that were in the works for a SAnitY comeback in 2020, but that the pandemic forced a change in plans. Wolfe also discussed his time in Sanity, and that while he enjoyed working with the group, he felt more comfortable in Imperium.

“The inside is that in spring of 2020 the plan was so split me off from Imperium and bring back Sanity,” revealed Wolfe. “Then the pandemic hit and EY (Eric Young) got released. And travel restrictions had just [started] so no one could travel, no one could do anything. Then eventually Sanity [was supposed] to do 6-man matches with Imperium, which would have been nice even if I wasn’t keen on the idea because I loved being a part of Imperium. It’s more me. Even though I liked my time in Sanity, I had some great achievements with them. But I’m more of a pure wrestler than actor.”

While discussing NXT UK, Wolfe revealed that it was Triple H who decided to split up Sanity and send Wolfe to NXT UK with Imperium. Wolfe also discussed Triple H’s reaction to Sanity’s stint on the main roster, why he ultimately decided to split them up, and Wolfe’s issues with creative.

“I got the appearances for NXT UK and I asked what was that all about,” recalled Wolfe. “[Triple H] said, ‘I don’t want you guys to sit around on the main roster and do nothing, I want to use your potential. So, I split you off and you’re going to NXT UK to go back with your old group and start building NXT UK, and start [building] you guys as a brand and eventually you will split off and will feud with them. Then after I heard the plans for Sanity in 2020, I thought, ‘Oh okay, that’s what he means.’ They totally dropped the ball on Sanity on the main roster. Sanity was [Triple H’s] creation and I think it was a bitter pill to swallow when [the main roster] dropped the ball with us. He wanted to bring EY back to NXT because he was doing nothing on the main roster as well.”

When asked if he thought Imperium would do well on the main roster, Wolfe shared his doubts, but identified WALTER as an exception. Wolfe went on to say that while he wishes his former stablemates the best, that nothing in the business is guaranteed.

“I think it would fail miserably on the main roster, but not for WALTER though,” shared Wolfe. “I think he would be fine because he’s amazing. He’s definitely a cash cow for WWE. I would say I would love to see those guys be successful on the main roster and run through all the divisions, the tag team divisions, the title divisions, and conquer everything and become freaking millionaires and everything, so I wish them all the best. But I’m not sure about it, because that one year of main roster experience just taught me a lot. [Mainly], that no matter what they tell you in the beginning, nothing is guaranteed in that business.”

Wolfe was also asked if he has talked with any other wrestling promotions, and was asked if IMPACT Wrestling would be a place the he would be interested in joining. Wolfe said that he would be open to working for any wrestling promotion, but that he does have friends at IMPACT Wrestling.

“It doesn’t matter which promotion, I would be interested if the offer is good and the working environment is amazing,” stated Wolfe. “And IMPACT is one of the places where a lot of guys that I know say it’s awesome to work there, so yeah, why not. Sawyer (Mad Man Fulton) is there and I’m still in contact with EY [Eric Young] of course, so yeah, why not.”

