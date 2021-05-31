At last night’s AEW Double or Nothing show, Lio Rush made his AEW debut as the Joker of the Casino Battle Royale. Rush was eliminated in the match, but according to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan from the post-show scrum, Rush is on a handshake deal with AEW.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Rush is signed with NJPW. Rush has made various appearances on NJPW STRONG and has competed in the Super J-Cup.

It was noted that Rush could have made appearances in Japan, However, he could not due to pandemic / quarantine restrictions.

Rush has made a name for himself in his post-WWE run making various appearances on the indies and in big shows like Bloodsport. Rush has also won the MLW Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight Titles.

Rush’s AEW debut marks another NJPW wrestler that has made an appearance on AEW including Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, KENTA and Rocky Romero. Rush has not been announced for future AEW shows so far.