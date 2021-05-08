Jimmy Uso returned on last night’s SmackDown Throwback special after being out with a knee injury since last year’s WrestleMania. Uso sustained his injury during a Triple Threat Ladder Match with Kofi Kingston and John Morrison. Jimmy has been cleared for in-ring action, according to PWInsider.

It was also reported Aleister Black initially had a vignette that was set to air on Friday’s episode, but was pulled last-minute due to time constraints.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also appeared SmackDown to announce a stipulation for Cesaro and Seth Rollins’ match. Cesaro went on to win the match and is now set to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. The report mentioned Long’s appearance was just a one-off for the special, but the roster loved having him at the show.

As noted, Pat McAfee did an impersonation of Vince McMahon that didn’t end up airing because of creative changes, according to McAfee. The video was put out as a Network exclusive.

