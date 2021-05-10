In an interview with Coming Soon for his upcoming film Army of the Dead, former WWE star Batista was asked which pro wrestlers he’d bring with him on a zombie heist.

Upon being told he could pick up to five wrestlers, Batista selected four past and present WWE performers and one current AEW performer.

“So five right off the top of my head, I’m bringing Titus (O’Neal),” Batista said. “He’s my number one guy. He’s my right-hand man.

“I’m bringing MVP. He’s my dude. He’s my soldier like that dude is, you know, he’s definitely coming with me ’cause he’s got everything that you need. I’m bringing Rey Mysterio because I believe Rey can do things that a lot of human beings are unable to do. I’m bringing Undertaker because Undertaker’s just a badass. I know we can depend on that dude.”

As for his fifth choice, Batista chose AEW’s Paul Wight, f.k.a. The Big Show, for an interesting reason.

“I’m also going to bring Big Show because if we need to sacrifice someone for zombies because obviously, you know, Big Show’s the guy,” Batista noted. “They will spend like days eating that guy. So we don’t have to worry about it. We know we got days to move around without zombies chasing us ’cause they’re going to be busy eating Big Show.”

Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released on Netflix and select theaters on Friday, May 21st.