It’s no secret that WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley and AEW star Dr. Britt Baker have a lot of mutual respect for each other. Bayley even admitted that she was “nice enough” to allow Baker to continue using the “role model” moniker due to her admiration for the AEW star.

In a recent interview with New York Post, Bayley was asked about her back-and-forth with Baker on social media, and whether fans of both promotions benefit from their interactions.

“I love Britt,” Bayley admitted. “She’s awesome and everything she’s doing is really cool, so I can’t even hate on her. I’ve heard a podcast where she talked about it and there’s no hard feelings, there’s no disrespect and I only want the best for her because as a role model that’s how you’re supposed to react to these type of things. So, go get ’em Britt Baker.”

Bayley was also asked about her hairdo and outfits on SmackDown recently, and where the inspiration for her new look came from.

“I guess from me,” Bayley said. “I would say that the eye makeup is probably the only thing I pulled inspiration from … I’m a huge fan of Egypt and Egyptology. So I pulled inspiration from their style for makeup, but that’s about it.”

Bayley lost to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair this past Sunday at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. It was Belair’s first title defense since her victory at last month’s WrestleMania 37.

Meanwhile, Baker will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Title at Double or Nothing on May 30.