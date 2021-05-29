On the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the Ultimate Warrior following the airing of Biography: Ultimate Warrior on A&E this past Sunday. Booker, who also was the subject of a recent A&E biography, recalled the first time he was around the Warrior at a WWE show in Houston, Texas while he was still breaking into wrestling.

“I remember the first time I ever had a chance to be just around the Ultimate Warrior,” Booker recalled. “It was one of those shows that came to Houston. It was at the Summit at Lakewood Church. My brother and I, we went down there and we were close enough to where Barbarian saw us and he was like ‘come on guys, come in the back.’ We were working but we were still a couple guys who were still on the independent scene. Barbarian and Meng, for some reason, they used to like us, and they got us into the back.

“We went into the locker room where all the boys were. It was crazy; I didn’t know anybody at the time. I remember seeing [Hulk] Hogan and a few of the other guys in there, playing cards. And they were just laughing, it was like a fraternity or something. It was like the clubhouse at the golf club or something with all the boys hanging out. I was pretty excited. I went down a little bit further way and there was this one big giant room. And on the front of it had Ultimate Warrior. Ultimate Warrior, he didn’t dress with anyone, this was his dressing room.”

Upon walking in, Booker found the room to be loaded with items related to the Warrior. He found it weird, particularly that Warrior dressed by himself, but believes it was a case of Warrior trying to find his thing while getting into character.

“I walked in it, just to peak in it and the whole room was Warrior everywhere,” Booker said. “He had Warrior gimmicks all over the room. I was like ‘wow!’ It was just a little strange, a little eerie that he didn’t dress with any of the boys or anything like that. He was like, I was reading earlier that for one of the AEW matches, Darby Allin would change in the boiler room. Just to get used to his element. Maybe the Warrior had this just to find his thing. Because to play that character, just looking at some of the behind the scenes, watching the Warrior trying to conjure up that Warrior spirit, it seemed like something that wasn’t that easy to do.”

Warrior dressing by himself has been a controversial topic for years amongst both fans and wrestlers. In Booker’s opinion, given how successful Warrior was, he has no problem that he chose to dress by himself.

“You know, I really don’t know man,” Booker said. “I never really had the experience. I never looked at it different, you know, because, just say for instance Macho Man (Randy) Savage wasn’t dressing in there with all the rest of boys. I always felt like Macho had been around long enough he didn’t have to dress with the rest of the boys. Anyone who got to that status or made it that level, you’ve got to give them that respect. A new guy, a new guy may get some problems. But I don’t think the Ultimate Warrior, as big a star as he was, as much money as he was making for the company, give him his own dressing room.”

