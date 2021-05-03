WWE’s Braun Strowman sat down with Bleacher Report to talk about working on Monday Night RAW. Strowman admitted that things can get a bit chaotic prior to the show, and that’s just okay for him.

“The boys and girls in the back, we all work really, really hard,” Strowman said in regards to the effort of RAW’s roster. “It’s been a little chaotic because everything’s been all over the place. People get sick and things change last minute. And part of me enjoys that, I’m not going to lie.

“This past Monday was a prime example. Everything was crazy because people got hurt, people were sick and stuff changes. All of a sudden, you’re in three matches in an hour and 10 minutes’ worth of a three-hour show. You’re freaking out, but when you get out there and get it done and hit a home run, it’s such a satisfying feeling.”

The topic later turned to WWE’s overall struggles with television ratings in the modern day. While Strowman admitted it wasn’t easy, he believes WWE is doing the best job possible to keep viewers coming back.

“It’s a tough time right now,” Strowman said. “It’s a challenge for everything that’s on television to try to draw live viewership. I’ll be honest, I haven’t even had cable in my house in the last decade. I keep up with our shows via our apps and social media.

“I think we’re doing a good job with everything that’s out there in the world, with everything at everyone’s fingertips. I think we constantly go above and beyond to do everything we can to keep our viewers entertained and to draw in new viewers and demographics.”