Former WWE star Chelsea Green recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to talk all things wrestling. Best known for her character ‘The Hot Mess’, Green went into detail on how she developed the character from the ground up.

“I can’t tell you how many ideas I came up with,” Green said. “If I think about it, they all led back to The Hot Mess. But with that being said, it wasn’t The Hot Mess like you saw at IMPACT. I tried to pitch a darker, creepier Hot Mess that you could relate to. Not just like the girl at the bar, more so any psychotic person you’ve had in your life.

“It could be anyone. I was always working on ideas that led me turning into The Hot Mess. It’s what I love, I just want to do character work. I don’t need to wrestle. I’m totally cool with not wrestling, I want to tell a story.”

Before signing with WWE in 2018, Green participated in the 2015 edition of Tough Enough, where she placed fourth amongst females. In hindsight, Green believes focusing on the wrong aspects of the show led to her coming up short.

“I do think my downfall in Tough Enough was that I was so tunnel vison on getting the contract, that I forgot about entertaining people,” Green said. ” That show, we needed to entertain. I wasn’t going to be involved in drama or get involved in a silly storyline.

“If I could re-do it, I would go in all guns blazing. That was why Mandy [Rose] was so perfect for that show. She entertained us and came out with a contract.”

Green is engaged to Impact star Matt Cardona, also known as Zack Ryder from his own WWE stint. As Green tells it, they were matched up by AEW’s Chief Brand Officer and one of the promotions vice presidents.

“Cody and Brandi set us up,” Green stated. “Who knows what Cody did but Brandi definitely planted all of the seeds. I will never forget when they came to IMPACT and every day for 3 days in a row, Brandi said something about Zack Ryder. At the end of the tapings I was like, ‘what’s going on?’

“I remember I was already following Matt on Twitter, so I went and unfollowed him. Then when he looked, I wasn’t following him and didn’t look like a fangirl. I did not want to date a wrestler. I told all the girls that I would never date a wrestler. First wrestler I date, we fell madly in love.

“I was pretty standoffish after our first date, because I didn’t want to date a wrestler. But he was pretty persistent, he did message me every day until our second date. After our second date, I’m like I love him, this is it. We had our first date at a sushi restaurant and I had to go to Canada for a month, because I had stunt work.”

Finally Green was asked what moment she’d like fans to remember her buy. For Green, it’s a show that doubles as her proudest moment.

“I would love for them to look up All In,” Green said. “Because I was so proud of the way I felt during that match. It was such a bonding moment between everyone in the background, all of the indie wrestlers, and the fans.

“The fans have been so diehard and want us to succeed. Going from wrestling in front of 100 to wrestling on PPV and TV and filling an arena. All in was the best moment of my career. I think All In was the biggest crowd I had wrestled in front of to that point.”

You can watch the full interview below.