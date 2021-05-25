Chelsea Green now knows she’ll be able to immediately wrestle once her noncompete clause expires in July. The former WWE star announced on her podcast’s Twitter account, Green With Envy, that she is officially cleared to compete in ring again.

“Today is a good day!” Green tweeted. “After 3 surgeries on my arm, I am officially cleared to get back in the ring. Oh, how I’ve missed wrestling!!!”

Green initially suffered a broken wrist in her first match for the NXT brand in March of 2019. She re-injured the same wrist in November of 2020 while making her main roster debut on Smackdown. The injury sidelined Green for the rest of her WWE tenure, though both her and Mickie James had a planned feud between them that WWE ultimately scrapped. She would have a final surgery to remove a plate from her arm earlier this month.

It is expected Green will have significant interest when she is able to sign with promotions in July. It was reported last week that Green was in talks with Impact Wrestling, though it was unknown if a deal had been reached. Green had previously worked for Impact from 2016-2018 as Laurel Van Ness, holding the Knockouts Championship from November 2017 to January 2018. Her fiancee, Matt Cardona, has wrestled for Impact since January of this year, most recently losing to Brian Myers at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV.

