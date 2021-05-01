In an exclusive interview Metro.co.uk, former WWE star Chelsea Green discussed certain ideas she pitched to the promotion during her tenure. One duo Green wished she had been able to work with was Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, believing her Hot Mess character could be tweaked to make them a unique trio.

“I was always trying to figure out a way to incorporate myself into that group because I felt like that was such an extension of the Hot Mess in so many different way,” Green said. “I felt the Hot Mess could fit in perfectly there!

“Then also, I do feel like that group, they’re so strong the two of them, but they’re almost missing that third person that can jump over to the women’s division. Alexa’s the puppeteer, The Fiend’s the men’s side, so why can’t they have a woman to take over to the women’s division and then they’re taking over the entire show? Or then Alexa has a tag partner – there’s just so many different ways to spin it.”

While Green saw herself as potentially being the Sister Abigail of the group, she admitted she had imagined herself portraying Lilly, Bliss’ doll that was recently introduced to television. “Lilly is so creepy and I love it, and I just imagined myself with that hair, with that dress, with that makeup. I just could picture it the minute I saw it!”

Other ideas included Green being the “Daisy Duke” to the tag team of Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake and doing an angle with The IIconics. Like The Fiend and Alexa, Green was eager to work with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who were released the same day as her.

“I wanted to be a Triconic at one point,” Green said. “Turn the IIconics into the Triconincs and turn into the Hot Mess on them, try to make them feud. And eventually they would come back and turn it around on me. I had so many ideas!”