Weeks ago Chris Jericho revealed on AEW Dynamite that Jake Hager had once saved his life in Abu Dhabi. Today on Busted Open Radio, Jericho revealed just what happened involving him and Hager while on tour with WWE.

“It’s a true story,” Jericho said. “While we were in Abu Dhabi, I think in 2012. Abu Dhabi’s not like Saudi Arabia. There’s a big party scene there and it’s not like a ‘no women allowed’ type of vibe. It’s very much a cool country to go hang out in. We were at a club and some guy was being a loud mouth and I suffer fools likely. So I walk by him and I body checked him into the wall. So I knock the guy down, and he got up and was furious.

“So later on when we left the club, me and Jake are there, (Mike) Chioda, a couple other cats, Primo and Epico. When we went downstairs he was waiting there with a group of friends. And he said that his dad owned 27% of the country and that he had put a bounty on my head. $7 million bounty, and I’d be dead in 24 hours. I’d be assassinated in 24 hours. So then I went into Larry David mode where I was like ‘$7 million is that good? Is that a high amount? Is that an average amount? Like if I was Brad Pitt, would it be $70 million? If I was the guy down the street would it be $100? What’s it going to be?'”

Jericho admitted that he was nervous because of the bounty. Regardless, he went out in the club that night.

“Jake was behind me as I went face to face with the assassin who threatened my life, and threatened to give $7 million to anybody who could do that,” Jericho said. “We stood up to the guys, and it was a pretty crazy 24 hours. I was a little bit nervous. Then I decided to stay in that night cause I wanted the 24 hours to go by. But of course I ended up at the club again anyways. And when I went to the club, the bouncer said ‘I see you’re still alive.’ I said ‘yeah. Should I be worried?’ He said ‘that son of a b---h says that all the time. His dad doesn’t own 27% of the country, he owns a gas station down the street!’

“So I was not assassinated but at the time we thought I might, and Jake had my back.”

