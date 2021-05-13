As noted earlier, AEW star Cody Rhodes will be using his father Dusty Rhodes’ moniker of “The American Dream” in his match against Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30.

However, Cody will be wresting under the moniker despite not legally owning the trademark for the name. According to Heel by Nature, Cody abandoned the trademark filing for “The American Dream” on March 31 since he couldn’t provide sufficient documentation for outstanding issues the USPTO had with his application.

The report noted that Cody had been attempting to trademark his father’s moniker for the last two years, but ran into several roadbooks from the USPTO.

See below for USPTO’s notice issued on March 31:

The application is abandoned because applicant’s response to the final Office action dated 7/10/2020 is not complete for the reason(s) stated below. In this case, applicant did not (1) raise a new issue, (2) resolve all outstanding issue(s) in the final Office action, (3) provide any new or compelling evidence with regard to the outstanding issue(s), or (4) present analysis and arguments that were persuasive or shed new light on the outstanding issue(s). Additionally, applicant did not timely file a notice of appeal and no time remains in the response period.

Cody delivered a patriotic promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, challenging Britain’s Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. He ended the promo by revealing that he will pay homage to his late father at the event. You can see highlights from his promo below:

A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021