AEW EVP Cody Rhodes held a media call ahead of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rhodes discussed his feud with Anthony Ogogo, and he addressed a recent rumor regarding in-fighting amongst the EVPs. The Young Bucks had some fun with the rumor, and Rhodes addressed how true the rumor is.

“Well, when I heard that story was floating around, it is one of the things I chopped up as we’ve been very successful, AEW, and with NXT losing the Wednesday Night Wars, that created a lot of anger,” Rhodes pointed out. And I understand there’s a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there, and that’s why those stories stories like that don’t surprise me. I think people need to cling to something, and as sexy as that story is, I talk to Matt and Nick everyday.

“I talk to Kenny [Omega] very often. I support their projects fully. They’ve been supportive of all my projects, and we would not be able to put this show on the air, Tony’s [Khan] the man and Tony’s the boss, but we would not be able to put this show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team. Unfortunately, it’s not very sexy to say, but there’s no truth to that. Again, we’re one team , now with us expanding onto TBS, we will remain one team.”

Rhodes later discussed his current role in AEW. Rhodes is currently feuding with QT Marshall’s The Factory and before that, he was part of the Shaquille O’Neal tag match along with Red Velvet and Jade Cargill.

“I am aware of my numbers and my reach, and I’m, again, humbled and very lucky that I have the fans I do. I chase those fans, it felt like a decade, before the noise started to get made, and I’m just so supportive of them as they are supportive of me,” Rhodes expressed. “When it comes to going up the card, I am going to keep my promise as far as not challenging for the AEW World Championship, and if you’re not the world champion, you can’t say you’re the best wrestler in the world. So as a wrestler, that eats at me.

“Absolutely, I mean this in all sincerity, that eats at me, but I made a promise, and we want to make sure [as a] brand and me as a person, that I keep my promises. So what my goal is with any segment that I am part of and with any segment that I produce, because I do produce several segments potentially a week and things of that nature, with anything I produce, I try to make it just as valuable as the main event. I try to steal the show in every capacity I’m presented, and that has presented a challenge with doing it with perhaps some very new and fresh talent, but no risk, no reward.

“Darby Allin is a prime example of that and look at what he’s become. He’s heading towards household name status at AEW, but I don’t see myself shooting up the card in the world title picture if I want to keep that promise to fans. I’m not going to break that promise and turn heel. It’s just not going to happen. I work my ass off for the fans that I have, and I’m going to continue to work for them. So I just try to make the best of what I have, and I think that challenges those segments around me, whether they’re up the card or down the card to keep up with me just as I like to keep up with some of the better talent we have on our show.”

AEW presents Double or Nothing this Sunday night live on PPV. You can find the full audio from Cody’s AEW media call below: