The Ultimate Warrior episode of Biography: WWE Legends premiered Sunday night on A&E. Wrestling fans can watch another documentary on The Warrior this coming Thursday on Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring.

While promoting the A&E documentary on her Instagram page, Dana Warrior was asked by a fan if she had approved the Dark Side of the Ring documentary on her husband.

In her response, Dana confirmed that she had no part in the project:

i had no part in this project. Smut and filth does not rise to my note.

