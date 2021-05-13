AEW star Darby Allin has revealed that he and Sting got pulled over three times by cops when they were filming their special entrances for AEW Revolution.

While appearing on ESPN’s Sportsnation, Allin detailed his experience producing the cinematic Street Fight a few months ago.

“My entrance I was filming for the pay-per-view [at AEW Revolution] with Sting, we were filming that entrance, and we got pulled over three times by the cops,” Allin revealed.

Recalling the reaction of the cops, Allin said: “They just saw me skating down the street. It was like three in the morning, and I was in my face paint, speeding in a truck, and they were like, ‘What’s going on here?!’ And I was like, ‘It’s for professional wrestling, AEW.'”

When asked by Charly Arnolt [Charly Caruso] to delve into his friendship with Tony Hawk, Allin revealed he has known the skateboarding icon for a decade.

“I used to film stunts for him back in 2011, way before I stepped into a wrestling ring,” Allin said. “Fast forward all these years later, this kid who used to film stunts for him… he ended up seeing me as a professional wrestler so I kinda came full circle. I started skating with him, going to his warehouse and it was a crazy time.”

Allin went onto highlight the similarities between the worlds of skateboarding and wrestling.

“It’s crazy but nothing has prepared me for wrestling more than skateboarding. All the years of falling on concrete, like it totally shaped me to be who I am today. I just like to be the guy who takes the skateboarding world and takes it to the wrestling world.”

When asked who inspires the style of filmmaking seen in his promos and vignettes, Allin credited Joker director Todd Phillips and filmmakers known for their “raw, gritty filming.”

Allin lost his TNT Championship to Miro on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

See below to watch Allin's appearance on Sportsnation: