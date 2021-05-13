In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Darby Allin to become the new AEW TNT Champion.

After the show went off the air, Allin spoke to the live crowd about how much the title meant to him, and how he wanted it even more than the AEW World Championship.

“When I became TNT Champion, I told everybody it was the only championship that meant anything to me,” Allin said. “And I mean that one-hundred percent. People ask me, ‘When are going to win the big one? When are you going to win the AEW [World] Championship?’ I look them dead in the eye and said, ‘I don’t need that s***. I need the TNT Championship.’

“I don’t need to collect any other belts from anywhere else in this world. I need the TNT Championship. And I guarantee you — every single one of you here — this is not the last time I am TNT Champion. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me.”

Allin and Sting have been dealing with the team of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky over the last couple weeks. It’s likely where his focus will go to next.

Before Miro could do much celebrating, Lance Archer stormed the stage and began yelling at the new champion. With Jake Roberts holding Archer back, Miro looked on and smiled with his new title raised up. While nothing has been officially announced, it looks like Miro may have his first contender already waiting in the wings.