With another missed opportunity against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this past Sunday, Drew McIntyre is determined to win the championship back for the third time in the near future.

“Yeah, it’s been a crazy week this week. On Sunday, Braun [Strowman], myself and Lashley beat the absolute hell out of each other. It showed what big modern men are capable of,” Drew McIntyre stated on today’s episode of The Bump. “In the end, as physical as it was, Braun still lost the match. Lashley is still the champion. That’s the beauty of a triple threat match.”

On Monday, fans were awaiting KofiMania II when the former champion, Kofi Kingston, accepted Lashley’s Open Challenge Main Event. Despite the title not being on the line, with a little bit of help from McIntyre, Kingston reigned the supreme victor causing a major upset for the champion. Although he sees himself at the front of the line for a rematch against Lashley, “The Scottish Warrior” is all for Kingston receiving a title opportunity ahead of him.

“Absolutely! If Kofi wants that opportunity, Kofi has earned that right,” McIntyre noted. “I’m gonna keep prodding and prodding until I get my rematch with Lashley.”

Former 3MB and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal had quite the statement last Sunday by criticizing McIntyre’s former two-time championship reign. After watching Mahal’s comments, McIntyre thinks the two of them should have a chat about a potential match.

“[Jinder] is one of my closest friends in the world, but he’s been a little bit off since he got hurt,” McIntyre said. “Honestly, he’s been at Raw, and he’s been ducking me. It seems we might need to have a little chat.”

You can watch Drew McIntyre’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.