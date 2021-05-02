Wrestling Inc. broke the news last week that WWE has fired Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano.

Recently released WWE superstar Mickie James revealed that after leaving the company, she received a black garbage bag filled with her belongings.

Since the incident, Carrano has been receiving harsh criticism from former WWE talent including CM Punk, Gail Kim and Jillian Hall. Former WWE Superstar Darren Young also commented on the situation, saying Carrano constantly harassed him over being let go by WWE.

To add to the list of people speaking out on the firing of Carrano, Eric Bischoff joined the conversation on the latest episode of 83 Weeks. The former President of WCW said he would never want to work anywhere near talent relations because he knows the divide you’re going to create in the locker room.

“I’m not defending anybody in the talent relations position previously, now or in the future, but that job sucks,” Bischoff said. “You are going to be in a crossfire 24 hours a day. On a good day, if you’re surrounded by 100 people, you’re probably going to piss off 50% of them, and you’ll make the other 50% of them happy. It’s a tough tough gig, I don’t envy it.”

“Obviously Jim [Ross] could speak volumes and probably has and will in the future and reference his time in talent relations. But you’re stuck between Vince McMahon, budgets, all the departments and all of the people that want access to talent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and then you have to keep talent happy too. I don’t envy anybody that’s ever been in that job or ever will be.”

