Less than a month ago a Pipslay poll revealed that nearly 50% of Americans supported Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson running for President. Radio icon Howard Stern is apparently not part of that 50%. The SirusXM host, and former political candidate himself, recently went in depth into why The Rock running for office is a bad idea.

“You know what it is with these guys is that they don’t understand, once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion,” Stern said, via The NY Daily News. “Like this guy, The Rock. Lovely guy, I’ve met him. He’s the most non-controversial human being you’ll ever meet.

“People in the military assume The Rock is pro-military. People in the police force believe The Rock is a law and order guy. People who are Trumpy believe The Rock really secretly loves Trump. The people who are liberals are going ‘You know what? The Rock is with us.’”

According to Stern it’s that neutrality that hurts The Rock, and upon giving a position he would then alienate himself from half of potential voters. Stern noted that once “lunkhead” Rock has to give his side on a divisive issue like abortion, a lot of people will decide, “Oops! Suddenly people don’t like The Rock.”

Another problem for Stern is The Rock’s lack of political credentials.

“Call me old fashion, but you’ve got to do a little public service before you get an important job like the governor,” Stern said.

As of this time The Rock has yet to confirm whether there will be a Presidential campaign in his immediate future. The former WWE Champion had previously stated he would consider running if the American people at large supported it.