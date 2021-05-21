Impact Wrestling has teased the arrival of former WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, IIconcs [Peyton Royce & Billie Kay] and Forgotten Sons [Wesley Blake and Steve Blake] in the new promo for Slammiversary.

Last month, Impact released a similar promo featuring quick glimpses of recently released WWE Superstars Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green and Mickie James. This new promo is just an updated version but with additional text such as “YES!”, “Bullet Club”, “Forgotten” and “II”.

These ads are similar to last year when the early Slammiversary promo flashed images of Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Drake Maverick, Mike and Maria Kanellis – who were all released by WWE as part of the COVID-19 cuts. Maverick was the only one who returned to WWE.

Bryan hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since losing to Roman Reigns on the April 30 edition of SmackDown. Bryan’s WWE contract expired that same night, making him a free agent. As of this writing, Bryan has yet to comment on his future, and there have been no further updates on his plans.

See below to watch the promo:

We are on the road to #Slammiversary on July 17th where our world changes again. pic.twitter.com/CHOEVS0pVc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021