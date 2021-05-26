WWE Hall of Famer JBL has lent his support to John Cena, who recently apologized to China over a video message for referring to Taiwan as a country.

Since making the apology, the 16-time World Champion has caught a lot of flak on social media, with even CM Punk trolling Cena by changing his Twitter bio to “Taiwan is a country.”

JBL, however, stands firmly with his old rival, pointing to Cena’s philanthropic endeavors and “incredible track record of making the world better.”

.@JohnCena has granted over 600 Make a Wishes-a record. Supported cancer research, rise above hate campaign, a million of his own dollars for racial equality. He has fought tirelessly for equality. An incredible track record of making the world better. I’ll stand with this guy.

Cena initially received backlash from the Chinese media for referring to Taiwan as a country, during an interview to promote Fast & Furious 9.

Cena is expected to return to WWE TV when the company resumes touring for events this July.

See below for JBL’s tweet: