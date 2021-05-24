A potential hurdle for John Cena’s return to WWE will soon be cleared. According to PWInsider, shooting for Peacemaker, the HBO Max series starring Cena in the lead role, will be wrapping up production in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 6. At that point Cena will return to the United States, making him available for future WWE dates.

Based off the DC Comics character of the same name, Cena’s Peacemaker character will initially appear in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. Cena entered talks for the role in April of 2019 and was officially announced for the film in September of that year.

Following work on The Suicide Squad, Gunn wrote the pilot for a potential Peacemaker series, with HBO Max order an eight episode season soon after, with Cena agreeing to reprise his role. Suicide Squad actors Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland will also reprise their roles in Peacemaker as John Economos and Emilia Harcourt respectively. Other characters from The Suicide Squad are expected to appear.

Cena last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36, where he was defeated by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match. Filming Peacemaker ultimately led to Cena declining to take part in WrestleMania 37 this year, as his participation would’ve halted production of Peacemaker in accordance with COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Despite this, Cena remains committed to WWE, recently being announced as the narrator for the upcoming WWE Evil TV series. In recent weeks he has also teased a return to WWE on social media.

Peacemaker is expected to be released in January of 2022.