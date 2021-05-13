John Cena’s TV series Peacemaker will be releasing next year. The HBO Max show, based on the DC Comics character of the same now, will begin streaming in January of 2022. This according to filmmaker James Gunn (as transcribed by Screenrant), creator of the TV series and director of the upcoming film The Suicide Squad, which will also star Cena in the role of Peacemaker.

The few details known about Peacemaker suggest the show will focus on the character’s origins, though whether it will be set before or after the upcoming Suicide Squad film is unclear.

Gunn, who will write every episode and direct several himself, has suggested several characters from The Suicide Squad will appear, with Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) already confirmed. Filming for the series has taken place in Vancouver and is expected to wrap on June 9.

Cena entered talks for the Peacemaker role in April of 2019 and was officially announced as a cast member in September. He later signed on to portray Peacemaker for the TV series in September of 2020.

Filming the show ultimately led to the former WWE Champion declining to take part in WrestleMania 37, as it would have forced shooting in Vancouver to halt for some time due traveling between countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cena still remains connected with WWE however, recently announcing he will create, produce and narrate the upcoming WWE Evil series for Peacock.

The Suicide Squad will be released, jointly, in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on August 6 of this year.