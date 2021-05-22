AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about Randy Orton being the best wrestler in the world and reiterated his statement on the latest episode. Ross said that while Orton is hit pick for the best wrestler in the world, another star in AEW could be given that title as well.

“If he’s not, of course it’s subjective and only my opinion, there’s a lot of good ones out there right now,” Ross said. “I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that’s so subjective. I love Randy’s work, although I don’t watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation, in the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy’s segments, he doesn’t disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn’t disappoint.

“I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it. Omega is really frickin’ good. In any event, it’s a good time to be a fan. A lot of great talent out there, improving their game, adapting and adding things.”

Just two months after returning from a seven year absence at the Royal Rumble, Christian Cage surprised the wrestling world by showing up at AEW Revolution. Ross spoke about Christian being a fantastic hiring for the company and believes he’ll have a massive impact on the young talent.

“We’re sure happy to have Christian Cage on our AEW team,” Ross said. “Very steadying influence on some of the young guys. He’s at the point in his life where he knows he still has some gas left in the tank but he’s willing to share his knowledge and has the patience and the time and the willingness to do it. He’s a good asset for us right now.”

