On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Tony Khan and the difference between AEW and other companies in terms of wins and losses.

On a previous episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and won the match with his submission finisher. Ross talked about babyfaces losing by submission in AEW, saying that the introduction of the UFC has made it plausible that a wrestling babyface could lose that way.

“I’m glad that Tony Khan has a little different personality and theory on that,” Ross said. “That is, it doesn’t hurt to have winners and losers. We saw Miro submit our boy Darby Allin. I did an interview the other day with UFC Fight Pass and I said one of the things MMA has helped influence pro wrestling in one way is that the baby faces in pro wrestling can lose by submission and it’s not considered an unportable sin. Back in the old days, you got to get somebody to slip on the banana peel, somebody hold the ropes, hold the tights, something along those lines to make it work.

“Anybody should be able to lose to anybody’s finish. When you get wrestlers too deeply involved in creative and they’re essentially making the final decision, they’re going to take that easy way out because they perceive it’s going to help their push, image, personas. I disagree with that whole heartedly, especially in today’s world. Fans want to see conclusions, they want to see definitive winners. If you’re smart enough booking wise, you’ve got a plan, you’ve got a road map, you know your destination and along that route, along that journey, sometimes you’ve got to do the honors. It’s not like doing the honors, oh my god, you just killed this guy, you beat him! That’s horsesh**, that’s stupid. There’s gotta be some momentum involved in the equation.”

AEW Dynamite tonight and next week will be airing on Friday nights due to the NBA Playoffs. Ross spoke about tonight’s go-home show leading into Double or Nothing, saying it will be loaded.

“That will be your last look at the old proverbial ‘Go home show’ before the pay-per-view,” Ross said. “Which historically, for every company I’ve ever worked for, their last broadcast prior to a pay per view is intentionally loaded building to that event. Dynamite on TNT this week and then leads up to this Sunday. I think we’re going to have a surprisingly big crowd [tonight], more people are going to be willing to get out that family priced ticket. Friday nights is a more entertainment friendly night for some people than Wednesday night.”

Ross continued to talk about the AEW Double or Nothing coming this Sunday and hyped up the match card. He said the match he’s looking forward to a lot is Stadium Stampede featuring The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle while highlighting the other matches on the card as well.

“The card is loaded,” Ross said. “I have no idea what’s going to steal the show but I know the Stadium Stampede match on Sunday is going to be phenomenal. They got to do as good as we did last year and I thought that match, when I first heard it, I don’t want to say I was skeptical, I was a little leary that we were going to be able to pull it off on a football field but they did a phenomenal job. I expect that to be really good. You’ve got several bright minds involved in that match, Tully Blanchard and of course Chris Jericho and MJF and all those guys.

“I think Omega’s match with Pac and Orange [Cassidy] is going to be really good because you’ve got three hellacious performers. I’m looking forward to Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, I think that’s going to be a really compelling match. Tag Titles, Moxley and Eddie Kingston against the Young Bucks, very much a contrast in styles but two very very good teams in a marquee stop and they’ll get plenty of time to tell their story, which I love. It’s going to be a big weekend for wrestling for AEW, I’m pumped up about it. Friday night on TNT, Sunday night on pay per view.”

