Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was back on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest news in pro wrestling. Korderas gave his thoughts on Lashley’s current title run and if he is surprised Lashley has held onto the title for this long.

“A little bit surprised, but he is, for lack of a better term, the champion they can use right now. He’s a heel champion,” Korderas stated. “I wasn’t a big fan of the entourage following him to the ring. Yes, I get it, he’s a heel. He’s supposed to make me upset. ‘Oh, look at this guy getting all the girls and blah, blah blah,’ but at the same time, to me, it didn’t fit him. Yes, he was dressed to the nines. He looked like a million bucks and did all that sort of stuff. That kind of thing sort of suits an MVP more than it does a Bobby in my opinion, but hey, maybe it was MVP giving him gifts for a successful title defense the night before.”

On a recent episode of RAW, Kofi Kingston pinned Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the same night. Hausman asked Korderas if we could be seeing KofiMania 2 with Kingston reclaiming his WWE Championship.

“It’s interesting, but I don’t see where this is going to go because I don’t feel that Kofi’s going to be that guy to relieve Bobby Lashley of the title,” Korderas said. “And and where does this leave the New Day? Is it completely separated now with Big E on SmackDown? You’ve got Xavier and Kofi on RAW. Do they stay together? Do you separate them and have them go their own separate ways? I like them better as a duo there, more entertaining that way. I don’t mind seeing a small little rivalry between Bobby and Kofi just to get to the next program, but at the same time, I don’t see Kofi as the guy to unseat him.”

It has been recently announced that WWE will be going back to touring on a 25-city schedule. This raises the possibility of fans returning at SummerSlam, and Hausman asked Korderas if it is likely that SummerSlam will be the place to see big babyface title wins.

“I think so,” Korderas agreed. “You can make an argument for relieving Bobby of his title at SummerSlam, but I’d like to see Roman continue because when you talk about somebody being in their wheelhouse right now, he’s just knocking it out of the park. I love this current iteration of Roman Reigns. I hate to say it this way because he’s such a heel, but I love the heel that he’s become.”

