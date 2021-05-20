AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Inside The Ropes’ Gary Cassidy to promote his upcoming autobiography.

During the interview, the ever-honest Moxley confessed that he usually feels “like crap” pretty much all the time, and the best he feels is immediately after a match.

“I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day,” Moxley admitted. “The best I ever feel is usually right after match, even if it was a very physically demanding match. My adrenaline is high, I’m loose, I’m on a high, I’m feeling good. When I walk into the back and I’m bleeding and sweating and everything and all busted up, that’s usually when I actually feel the best.”

Moxley also offered his unique viewpoint of wrestling, insisting that wrestling “doesn’t have to be anything” and people shouldn’t try to define it.

“People try to put wrestling in a box and people try to define what wrestling is or is supposed to be – it’s not supposed to be anything, it doesn’t have to be anything,” Moxley said. “It can be a bunch of different types of things. You know, people say it’s entertainment, people say it’s sport, people say it’s theater, people say it’s art, people say it’s performance art and then people get mad about that. I don’t necessarily call it that, but I don’t call it anything. I don’t know what to call it. It’s just wrestling!”

Moxley, a former WWE and AEW World Champion, explained why “travel is the hardest part” of his job and the actual wrestling is the “fun part.”

“When you’re doing it at a high level, yeah, the travel is definitely the hardest part. I used to say, like, and a lot of people say that you get paid to travel, the wrestling is the fun part. It’s the bonus part. Being in the ring for 15-20 minutes every night is your release.”

