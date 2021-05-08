AEW has announced some new matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel).

Before defending his IWGP US Championship against Yuji Nagata on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Jon Moxley takes on Danny Limelight. Also, Tay Conti looks to get back on the winning side of things as she goes against Madi Wrenkowski.

Below is the announced lineup so far:

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

* Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

* Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle

