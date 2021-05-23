Keith Lee has been out of action since early February, and apparently, still isn’t sure what’s next for him. Responding to a fan’s question, “Dude what’s next?” Lee had this to say:

“Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend.”

Lee was scheduled to face then WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle at Elimination Chamber on February 21, but was pulled due to injury. In late March it was reported Lee was still not cleared for in-ring work, but was actively trying to get cleared.

He made an appearance on the NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver (Night Two) Watch Along last month.

He has since sent out a few cryptic tweets, but still no appearances on WWE TV.