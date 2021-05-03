Ahead of their WrestleMania 37 rematch on tonight’s RAW, New Day member Kofi Kingston took a shot at RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos for their absence from WWE programming.

In response to a tweet from WWE’s official Twitter handle, Kingston wrote:

“WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let’s get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!!”

Styles and Omos haven’t been on WWE TV since winning the titles at WrestleMania last month. The champs appeared on WWE’s The Bump last week and revealed they’ve been spending time in Nigeria with Omos’ friends and family [in storyline].

Kingston and Xavier Woods are chasing The New Day’s 12th reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE has announced several other matches for RAW, including a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match and a non-title bout between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman.

See below for Kingston’s tweet: