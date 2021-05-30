Last week, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega took a shot at WWE fans, AEW announcer Jim Ross and Jim Cornette.

While responding to Chris Jericho calling him “the best wrestler in the world today,” Omega said he would rather pay heed to the opinions of “the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion.”

NJPW star Kota Ibushi responded to Omega’s tweet on Sunday.

Ibushi tweeted:

That may be true, but remember… Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far me and you can go.

Omega has yet to respond to Ibushi.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross picked Randy Orton over Omega as the best wrestler in the world. A week later, Ross clarified his comments and said he didn’t intend to throw shade at Omega.

“Apparently people thought I was besmirching Kenny Omega, that I was dissing Kenny,” Ross said. “Nothing could be farther from the truth. I can have many opinions on this question, many answers and today my flavor of the day was [Randy Orton]. I don’t know if that could be such a big issue. I really don’t get it, I don’t get what the inflammation is regarding this topic that is so subjective. There’s no right or wrong answer.”

See below for Ibushi’s tweet: