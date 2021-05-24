AEW World Champion Kenny Omega didn’t hold back any punches while responding to a tweet from Chris Jericho on Sunday night.

In response to Jericho calling him “the best wrestler in the world today,” Omega seemingly took a shot at Jim Cornette, WWE fans, and AEW announcer Jim Ross.

Omega tweeted:

Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion.

One can presume that Omega was referring to Cornette as “the bigot cuck” and WWE’s online fanbase as “dimwit e-drones.”

As for “the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion,” Omega was likely referring to JR, who accidently referred to him as the WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite back in February.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross called Randy Orton the best wrestler in the world: “I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business.”

JR added, “I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it. Omega is really frickin’ good. In any event, it’s a good time to be a fan. A lot of great talent out there, improving their game, adapting and adding things.”

Omega will defend his title against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a Triple Threat Match at Double or Nothing on May 30.

It should be noted that Omega likes to heel it up on Twitter and was possibly in character. See below for his tweet: